Roger GRISE

GRISE, Roger "Allen" Age 75, of Germantown, OH, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on July 12, 2020. He was born in West Milton, OH, to the late Roger and Maybelle (Whisler) Grise, graduated from Milton Union High School Class of 1963, and was in the US Army under the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles, was a Vietnam War Veteran and awarded the Purple Heart. Al was a member of the Germantown United Methodist Church and there was nothing he couldn't fix or repair. He enjoyed cars, animals, gardening, his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Al is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Dan) Bell; her mother, Linda Grise; grandchildren, Emily Bell and Chris Grise; his brother, Steve (Jo Anna) Grise; and numerous extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown, OH, on Monday, July 20th, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, at Dayton National Cemetery with Pastor Gary Wheeler officiating.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
