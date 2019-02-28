GULLICKSON, Roger Age 71, of Centerville, OH peacefully passed away February 24, 2019 at . He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda (Hamilton) Gullickson; daughter, April (Bill) Barth; sister, Mary Komo (Dale) and brothers, Philip (Ann), Mark (Joan), Paul (Dawn), Brian and Tim (Tammie).He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Gullickson of West Salem, WI. Roger was a Navy veteran honorably serving during the Vietnam War on the USS Intrepid. He worked as a designer of custom homes in the Dayton area and it was a passion of his not just a vocation. Roger received the wonderful gift of Salvation on Christmas Day and was looking forward to being with Jesus. However, he did question if there are golf courses in Heaven. Roger chose not to have a memorial service. If you wish, memorial donations for Roger can be made to The Ark Church, 8500 S. Union Rd., Miamisburg, OH or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering handling arrangements. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary