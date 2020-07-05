HART, Roger Lynn 70, of South Charleston, passed away July 2, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center following several years of failing health. He was born June 7, 1950, in Springfield, the son of Kenneth E. and Erma (Garrison) Hart. Roger was retired from Sears following 37 years of service. Following his retirement he then worked for 10 years at Staples Fulfillment Center in London. He was a member of the Army National Guard for 8 years and was a member of the VFW in South Charleston and the Retired Sears Employees Group. Roger enjoyed the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes but his favorite past time was spending time with his loving family, especially his devoted grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kathryn (Ubry) Hart; children, Andrea Monhollen and her loving companion, Anthony Neuhard, of Galloway, OH, and Jeff Rice, of Springfield; four grandchildren, Bailey Monhollen, Mallory Rice RN (Josh Johnson), Tyler Rice and Cody Rice; three brothers, Rick (Donna) Hart, of South Charleston, Tom (Linda) Hart, of Springboro and Ken (Delores) Hart, of Detroit, MI; accepted children dear to him, Michael Flint and Sheila Flint; and his beloved dog, Tootsie. He was preceded in death by a son, Sean Rice; a sister, Kenna Chadeayne; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Young officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
.