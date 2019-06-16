HENRY, Roger J. Age 90 of Centerville passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Roger was born on May 1, 1929 in North Star, Ohio to the late Albert and Agnes (Barga) Henry. He is survived by his wife, Alma (Hamberg); Children, Jeff (Joanne) Henry and Jana (Jeff) Reboulet; grandchildren, Jessica, Jason, Zachary, Conner, Nicole and Lucas; sister, Ann Huber. He is preceded in death by brothers; Basil (Henrietta) Henry, Lawrence (Gertrude) Henry; sisters, Mary (Andrew) Bergman, Opal (Alfred) Subler, Magdalen (Elvin) Niekamp, Bernadine (Linus) Miller. Roger served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from Don Kremer Lincoln Mercury. He loved automobiles, baseball and meeting new people. His love for his family was unmatched. He retired from playing softball at the age of 80 but continued to ride his bicycle until he was 88 years old. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:50 A.M. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45458, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to online at or mail to P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary