HOTTENSTEIN, Jr., Roger Gene Roger Gene Hottenstein Jr., 60, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 3rd, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 1st, 1960, in Fostoria, Ohio, to Roger G. Hottenstein Sr. and Carolyn E. Jones. Roger was a machinist for 35 (+) years, where he met the love of his life, Loreene Hottenstein. They married on July 3rd, 1999. Roger was a faithful and loving husband, a devoted father and a proud papaw. He was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of God where he ran the sound system. He loved the Lord with all his heart and professed his faith and trust in Jesus Christ even on the morning of his passing. Roger loved camping, fishing and spending lots of time with his family. He was an avid animal lover and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Loreene (Kistner) Hottenstein; children, Jessica (Eric) Rhyan, Jayce (Stephanie) Hottenstein, Stacy (Isaac) Burke, and Jessi Hottenstein; grandchildren, Kae'leon, Brandon, Luke, Gabriella, Carlee, Malcolm, Maddox, and baby Burke (due in August 2020); father, Roger G. Hottenstein Sr.; siblings, Patti Hottenstein, Valerie (Rick) Isenberger, Dean (Sarah) Hottenstein, Pam, Sue and John Kleinmark; uncle, Charles Rhyman, Olympia, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Rhyman; mother, Carolyn Jones; and step sisters, Anna and Sherry. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM, Friday, in the First Pentecostal Church of God, 2328 Old Selma Road, Springfield with Pastor David Miller officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until the time of the services in the church. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com