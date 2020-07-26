IRELAND, Roger Roger Ireland, of Baltimore, Md., passed away July 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 21, 1961, son of the late Don and Harriet Ireland. Roger graduated from Northeastern High School. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Gabriel-Linton) and girls, Maddie and Morgan, son, Mike, siblings, Randy Ireland (Kaye), Cheryl (Jeff) Domer, Pam (John) Goode, Becky (Kip) Crain. Memorial services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday August 1 at Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd, Springfield, Ohio. Following the services visitation will be 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrenceville Church of God or Plattsburg United Church of Christ.



