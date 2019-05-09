KREITZER, Roger Craig Of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Lincoln Park Manor. He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Elwood and Emma (Duncan) Kreitzer. Graduate of Belmont High School; where he met his wife of 51 years Betty (Miller) Kreitzer. The high school sweethearts were married March 2, 1968, and has been a loving caregiver to her ever since. Roger served in the United States Army and retired from Delco Moraine. He loved to play tennis at the Virginia Hollinger Tennis Courts; was a member of the Belmont United Methodist Church. He was also an avid Ohio State University sports fan. Roger is also survived by their daughters; Cynthia (Jason) Vollmer, and Karen (Jeff) Allen, grandchildren; Katie Vollmer, Megan, Vollmer, and Rachel Allen. Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Since Roger was a two time Kidney recipient contributions can be made in his memory to the or Donate Life Ohio. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary