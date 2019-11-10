|
|
KUTSCHER, Roger F. 84, died November 7, 2019. Born August 2, 1935, in Dayton, to the late Emil and Mildred (Seebach) Kutscher. He married the former "Shally" Du Xiao Hong, who survives. Also surviving are his son Kevin Kutscher, of Allegan, MI; and granddaughters Nicole and Jenna Kutscher. He was predeceased by a son Brian Kutscher and a brother Theodore Kutscher. Roger, baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church, was a 1953 graduate of Patterson Vocational School (Dayton) and then completed his studies in 1956 at the University of Dayton. He worked for Mead Paper Corp. and later Sonoco Paper Products, retiring in 1998. He was a devoted member of the Chillicothe Evening Lion's Club and loved to travel the world with Shally, visiting over 60 countries. His funeral service will be held at 11am Tuesday, November 12, at the Calvary Lutheran Church, 74 W. Main St., Chillicothe. Graveside services will follow at 2pm in Woodland Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-11am Tuesday at the church. www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019