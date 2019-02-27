LONG, Sr., Roger W. Passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at . He was born on January 15, 1948 in Richmond Kentucky to the late Chester and Lucy {Richardson} Long. Roger married Marcia Walther on June 27, 1970, and she preceded him in death in 2003. Roger served in the United States Army and was a proud 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Group of Hamilton, the VFW, the Eagles, and the Moose 501. Roger worked as a former Butler County sheriff and machinist. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Roger is survived by his children Barbara (Chuck) Isaacs and Roger (Shanna) Long, Jr.; grandchildren Danielle Burns, Garrett Long, Cole Long; sister Brenda (James) Wilson; niece Traci (Michael) Anthony; fianc? Doris Hicks; and family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary