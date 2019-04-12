MAYS, Roger William 79, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on May 10, 1939, the twelfth of thirteen children to the late Darl and Elizabeth (Stevenson) Mays. He worked as a salesman in the automotive industry for many years. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, loved golfing, bowling, and attending Cincinnati Reds games. Roger is survived by his children, Debra (Thomas) Fritz of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Roger L. Mays of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and Daniel E. Mays with whom he made his home; nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Andrew, Matthew, Thomas, Kayla, Erica, Daniel Jr., Nicholas, and Lacey; ten great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Bert) Mays of New Carlisle; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Mae (Cox) Mays in 2017 and eleven brothers and sisters. Roger's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Sharon Montgomery presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary