1/1
Roger MEADE
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEADE, Roger Joe Age 68, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mercy Fairfield with his family by his side. He was born September 24, 1951, in Harlan, KY, to Erma L Scott and William (Bill) T. Meade. Roger graduated in 1970, from Taft High School in Hamilton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Wendell Meade, and daughter, Shannon Meade. Roger was known for always having a smile on his face and no one was a stranger. If you met him once you never forgot him. He was a hard worker, loved riding his Harley, loved his home, and loved his family. Roger enjoyed his retirement by taking up golf, meeting with friends for lunch, helping with his grandson's sports, and traveling with his wife Carol. Roger was fun! He retired from The Kroger Company as a corporate buyer. Roger is survived by his wife, Carol (Wilson) Meade; sons, Mathew J. Meade (Jennifer), Brian C. Meade (Kelly); and grandson, Jermaine Cam Cameron. In lieu of flowers, please hug a loved one, or buy bourbon for someone at a bar. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd. Hamilton,45011. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved