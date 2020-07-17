MEADE, Roger Joe Age 68, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mercy Fairfield with his family by his side. He was born September 24, 1951, in Harlan, KY, to Erma L Scott and William (Bill) T. Meade. Roger graduated in 1970, from Taft High School in Hamilton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Wendell Meade, and daughter, Shannon Meade. Roger was known for always having a smile on his face and no one was a stranger. If you met him once you never forgot him. He was a hard worker, loved riding his Harley, loved his home, and loved his family. Roger enjoyed his retirement by taking up golf, meeting with friends for lunch, helping with his grandson's sports, and traveling with his wife Carol. Roger was fun! He retired from The Kroger Company as a corporate buyer. Roger is survived by his wife, Carol (Wilson) Meade; sons, Mathew J. Meade (Jennifer), Brian C. Meade (Kelly); and grandson, Jermaine Cam Cameron. In lieu of flowers, please hug a loved one, or buy bourbon for someone at a bar. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd. Hamilton,45011. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
