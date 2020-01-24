Home

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
30,1936 - 2020
Roger MOORE Sr. Obituary
MOORE Sr., Roger Lee 83 of Mechanicsburg passed away, Friday, January 17, 2020 in OSU Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 46 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS Association, 18 North Main Street, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 24, 2020
