|
|
OBER, D.V.M., Roger 76, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 16th at his home in Beavercreek, Ohio surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 2nd, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio, a son to the late Roy and Gladys Ober. Roger was a member of Mt. Zion Church, a graduate of Ohio State, University of Michigan, and Michigan State, owned and operated Alpha Veterinary Clinic for 38 years, and avidly gave back to the community through Beavercreek Fish, Feed the Creek, Good Neighbor House, and many faith-based mission trips. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Ober; sons, Eric (Heather) Ober of Lebanon, Matt (Phyllis) Ober of Beavercreek; grandchildren, Austin & Morgan Ober. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Roberta Ober, of Springfield and Micki Ober, of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Dick Ober of Springfield, Bob (Mary Ann) Ober of Minneapolis, and Jack Ober of Columbus. Friends may call from 5:00 pm 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19th at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 am on Thursday at Mt. Zion Church, 428 Shepherd Rd, Xenia, OH 45385. Memorials may be made to or Mt. Zion Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020