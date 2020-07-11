PERKINS, Jr., Roger Paul Roger Paul Perkins, Jr., age 71, was born on 1/21/1949, in Lockport, New York. July 6, 2020, he lost a 41-year battle to multiple sclerosis. Predeceased by parents, Roger and Virginia Perkins, and a niece, Kelly Perkins. Survived by siblings, Michael (Marcia) Perkins, John (Debbie) Perkins, June (David) Nobbe and Suzy (David) Meeks; nieces: Lauren Meeks, Kaleigh Nobbe, Jennifer Perkins, Kristen (Bill) Halpin, Shannon (David) Clark, Stacy (Eric) Rush and Leigh (Larry) Kesling; nephews: Erik Meeks, Nick Nobbe and David (Alicia) Perkins; grandnieces: Kendall Perkins, Mila Perkins, Olivia Kesling and Madeleine Rush; grandnephews: Nicholas Rush and Cooper Kesling; step-nieces and nephews: Landon, Drew, Allison, Nicole and Maggie. Paul received an undergraduate degree from Ohio University and a law degree from Ohio Northern University. Paul was a member of the Ohio Bar and was active in Dayton as a partner of Karas & Perkins and Altick & Corwin. Paul loved snow skiing, Formula Ford race driving, guitar playing and Wild Turkey sipping. Paul was a terror on the city sidewalks on his battery-operated wheelchair. The family will have a private celebration of Paul's life. Any donations can be made to the Dittmer Family Fund at New Directions. (ndyfs.org
)