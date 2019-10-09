Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger SEICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger SEICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger SEICK Obituary
SEICK, Roger Dale Age 72, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Roger was born May 30, 1947 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Earl "Vernon" and Elsie "Geneva" Seick. Roger was a loving husband and dedicated father. He served in the United States Army for 17 years; in his later years he was a passionate advocate for disabled veterans and children. Roger was proud to be a first generation college graduate. Roger is survived by his wife, Remedios Estandarte Seick; three sons, Christopher (Tiffany Marie) Dale Seick, Joseph (Valerie Joy) Charles Seick, Patrick Anthony Seick; granddaughter, Doris Brooke Seick; grandson, Jonathan David Seick, and sister Dana Ann Seick. A visitation for Roger will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home. A graveside will occur Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans Organization at DAV.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Seick family.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.