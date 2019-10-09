|
|
SEICK, Roger Dale Age 72, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Roger was born May 30, 1947 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Earl "Vernon" and Elsie "Geneva" Seick. Roger was a loving husband and dedicated father. He served in the United States Army for 17 years; in his later years he was a passionate advocate for disabled veterans and children. Roger was proud to be a first generation college graduate. Roger is survived by his wife, Remedios Estandarte Seick; three sons, Christopher (Tiffany Marie) Dale Seick, Joseph (Valerie Joy) Charles Seick, Patrick Anthony Seick; granddaughter, Doris Brooke Seick; grandson, Jonathan David Seick, and sister Dana Ann Seick. A visitation for Roger will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home. A graveside will occur Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans Organization at DAV.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Seick family.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 9, 2019