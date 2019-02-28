|
SULLIVAN, Roger Hartley Of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his parents Weltha Mary (Baker) and Ottis Hartley Sullivan. He is survived by his brother Earle Sullivan of Winter Haven, FL, please keep him in your prayers following his recent losses. A memorial visitation will be held at 10 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at , 324 Wilmington Ave in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ohio . Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019