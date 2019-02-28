Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
For more information about
Roger SULLIVAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hospice of Dayton
324 Wilmington Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger SULLIVAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Roger Hartley Of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his parents Weltha Mary (Baker) and Ottis Hartley Sullivan. He is survived by his brother Earle Sullivan of Winter Haven, FL, please keep him in your prayers following his recent losses. A memorial visitation will be held at 10 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at , 324 Wilmington Ave in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ohio . Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now