Rose Hill Burial Park
4781 South Charleston Road
Springfield, OH 455029340
(937) 322-5172
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel
1956 - 2020
Roger THORNTON Obituary
THORNTON, Roger Wayne 63, of Springfield, passed away March 9, 2020 at Arbors at Springfield. He was born August 9, 1956 in Springfield, the son of George and Donna (Warner) Thornton. Roger had worked at Bob's Cool Custom, and he enjoyed riding his Harley, cars-especially 57 Chevy's- and was an avid NASCAR fan. Survivors include his mother, Donna (Warner) Thornton; daughter, Tiffany Thornton; grandson, Dominic; sister, Sharon Thornton; brothers, John (Loia) Thornton and Bruce (Jenny) Thornton, all of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. He was preceded in death by sister, Mary Thornton, and his father. Roger was a hard worker all his life and was a friend to everybody. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 am until the services begin. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 12, 2020
