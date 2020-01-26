|
|
WISEMAN, Roger D. Age 75, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 20, 2020. He was born in Springfield on December 3, 1944 to the late Elden and Opal (Martin) Wiseman. Roger proudly served his country for 22 years in the US Navy on several aircraft carriers. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Charlene (Shroyer) Wiseman; daughter, Sonya (Ron) Beam of Pennsylvania; son Jeffrey (Tammy) Wiseman of Galloway; brothers, Richard (Leona) Wiseman of Urbana and Mike (Linda) Wiseman of Springfield; grandchildren, Mathew (Ashley) Brown, Ashley (Mike) Bingnear, Olivia Wiseman and Brendan Wiseman; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Brown, Evan Bingnear, Beaux Brown and Bryce Brown, along with many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Rollins and Linda Bartnick, as well as his parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting his family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 26, 2020