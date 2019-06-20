ROSELIUS, Roland Henry 94, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018. He was born in Hebron, Nebraska, the son of the late William and Grace (Coffer) Roselius. Dr. Roselius retired from Wittenberg University as Professor of Psychology in 1990. He received his bachelor's degree from Dubuque University and his master's degree from the University of Nebraska. He became a Wittenberg (then College) faculty member in 1951. Before coming to Wittenberg he was acting dean of men at Texas Lutheran College, Sequin, Texas. He received his doctor of philosophy degree from The Ohio State University during the winter of 1957-58. He was promoted to Professor of Psychology at Wittenberg University in January, 1969. Roland, known to many as "Rosey", and his late wife, Alice, were very active in Lutheran churches in Springfield and Donnelsville, and in their later years joined Rockway Evangelical Lutheran Church. Rosey served on the church council, shared his musical talent, his love for growing plants, and his wide range of knowledge and interest in people. He was an avid football fan of the University of Nebraska and the Wittenberg Tigers, where he was once part of the football game day staff. Roland is survived by his sons: Mark Roselius and J. Dwight Beerwinkle, one brother, Donald Roselius, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Roselius, sister Marjorie Roselius, and brother, Ronald Roselius. A Memorial Celebration of the life of Roland "Rosey" Roselius will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Rockway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3517 West National Road. A time of fellowship and light refreshments will follow. Donations in Dr. Roselius' name may be made to the University of Nebraska, General Fund or to Rockway Lutheran Church. Published in Springfield News Sun from June 20 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary