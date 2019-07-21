Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Steck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Steck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland Steck Obituary
STECK, Roland C. "Duke" Age 72, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at . Duke was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. After his military service, Duke worked at McCalls, sold insurance, worked at Midwest Beer Distributing then retired as an Equipment Tech from WPAFB with more than 25 years of service. He was an avid baseball, basketball and drag racing fan. Duke was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Sr. & Alice; brothers, Ralph Jr., Patrick Sr., Daniel Sr. & Christopher; sisters, Deby Bird & Kathy Osterfeld and son-in-law, Greg Wiedemann. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Diana L.; daughters & son-in-law, Melissa Wiedemann of Dayton and Michelle & Brian Dinsmore of Beavercreek; brothers, Michael Steck of Dayton and David Steck of Bellbrook; grandchildren, Chris & Kayla; great-grandson, Travis; mother-in-law, Barbara Young; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi officiating. Interment Casstown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Monday at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Duke's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now