|
|
BERLEKAMP, Dr. Rolland D. 85, of Sidney passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Our Family Home Assisted Living in Dublin, Ohio. He was born on November 28, 1934 in Green Springs, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene and Marie (Haudenshield) Berlekamp. On August 3, 1957, Rolland married the former Carol Ann Shannon, who preceded him in death September 28, 1998. He is survived by four children, Kelly (Peter) Maxwell of Vandalia, Dr. Brad (Kris) Berlekamp of Sidney, Jeff (Cheryl) Berlekamp of Anna and Kurt (Erin) Berlekamp of Millersport; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Rolland was preceded in death by brother, Rodney Berlekamp. Dr. Berlekamp practiced veterinary medicine in Sidney from 1963 until he retired in 2006. Rolland was a 1958 graduate of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He was a member of the Ohio State Alumni Association, Ohio Veterinary Medical Association and the Fort Loramie Ambulance Board. Rolland loved to travel, enjoyed being with his family and fishing in his spare time. He was a member of Sidney First United Methodist Church for over 55 years. Rolland's family would like to thank the care givers At Our Family Home in Dublin. A Memorial Service will be held Friday January 3, 2020 at 11 AM at Sidney First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St Sidney, Ohio 45365 with Rev Eileen Hix officiating. Friends may visit Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 PM-7 PM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney, Ohio 45365. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions may be made to FISH Community Thrift: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__fishthrift.wordpress.com_&d=DwIDAw&c=QvQrCjPtO9cKGOfGYlNgXQ&r=2eHnIOTz1LokTtPSVKDDSP9Y9CwvtOxMtfhqGn-kIRU&m=WIFS12d0nKhkXv2-_ITyduk_D4BUdoe5-VIEm590dt0&s=zD4_SapKZki9WyyuFpNYexynxJRxVAeZu3zsqed03P4&e= in Rolland's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the Berlekamp family at our website, www.cromesfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019