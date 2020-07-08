ROMA EVERETTE

EVERETTE (Fritts), Roma Jean Passed away Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, in Celina, TN, where she lived the past 15 years. Roma was a 1966 Stivers H.S. graduate, a member of Dayton Order of Eastern Star, and Dayton's Shriner's Hillbilly Clan 91. Preceding her in death are her parents, Georgia (Middleton) & L. Bill Hart. She is survived by her partner of 21 years, Mary Henschen; brother, Jimmy Fritts & sister, Sandra Rhyan; two children, Teresa Seiber & Joseph Everette, Jr.; two step-children, Larry Scott & Tina Drake; their father, Joseph Everette, Sr.; 8 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 13th, 2020, at Northridge Free Will Baptist Fellowship Hall from 12:30pm to 1:45pm. A brief gathering will follow at Dayton Memorial Park, near Abby Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to multiple sclerosis research in memory of Roma through NationalMSSociety.Org
.