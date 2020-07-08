1/1
ROMA EVERETTE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVERETTE (Fritts), Roma Jean Passed away Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, in Celina, TN, where she lived the past 15 years. Roma was a 1966 Stivers H.S. graduate, a member of Dayton Order of Eastern Star, and Dayton's Shriner's Hillbilly Clan 91. Preceding her in death are her parents, Georgia (Middleton) & L. Bill Hart. She is survived by her partner of 21 years, Mary Henschen; brother, Jimmy Fritts & sister, Sandra Rhyan; two children, Teresa Seiber & Joseph Everette, Jr.; two step-children, Larry Scott & Tina Drake; their father, Joseph Everette, Sr.; 8 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 13th, 2020, at Northridge Free Will Baptist Fellowship Hall from 12:30pm to 1:45pm. A brief gathering will follow at Dayton Memorial Park, near Abby Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to multiple sclerosis research in memory of Roma through NationalMSSociety.Org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Northridge Free Will Baptist Fellowship Hall
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved