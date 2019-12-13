Home

PHILLIPS, Roma Reed Age 84 - Born 03-26-1935 - Passed away on 12-12-2019. Lived in Dayton since late 1947. Mother- wife - friend. Worked for Montgomery County; Board of Education, for handicapped children. Retired in 1991. Enjoyed lots of traveling, with her husband. Leaving a husband, Ralph W. Phillips, sons and daughters Edward & Cindy Reed, Joe & Sharon Johnson, Steve & Barbara Hagerman, Sandy & Tammy Cook, Jeff & Tammy Reed, Scott & Kim Phillips, Terry & Linda Phillips, 16 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren & 1 Great Great Granddaughter. Donated body to Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019
