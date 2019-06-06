Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc
1632 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-1441
Resources
More Obituaries for Roma Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roma Wyatt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roma Wyatt Obituary
WYATT, Roma E. Age 75 of Springboro, passed away on June 2, 2019. Member of Southwest church. Proceeded in death by wife Carol, son Todd, brothers Wilber "Sut", and Billy , and sister Barbara Hammond. He is survived by daughter Kimberly (Eric) Snodgrass, grandchildren Bryce and Grace, and sisters Sandra Wyatt Stillwell and Judith (Doug) Helton. Family will receive friends Friday June 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM with services June 8 at 9:30 AM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., Roger Hendricks officiating with burial to follow at David's Cemetery. For those wishing, condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Southwest church Springboro, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now