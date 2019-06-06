|
WYATT, Roma E. Age 75 of Springboro, passed away on June 2, 2019. Member of Southwest church. Proceeded in death by wife Carol, son Todd, brothers Wilber "Sut", and Billy , and sister Barbara Hammond. He is survived by daughter Kimberly (Eric) Snodgrass, grandchildren Bryce and Grace, and sisters Sandra Wyatt Stillwell and Judith (Doug) Helton. Family will receive friends Friday June 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM with services June 8 at 9:30 AM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., Roger Hendricks officiating with burial to follow at David's Cemetery. For those wishing, condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Southwest church Springboro, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019