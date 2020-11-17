, passed away on November 13, 2020. Ron was born on May 24, 1934, in Middletown, OH, and was the first child of Willis C. and Mary (Smith) Weidle. Hemarried Nancy (Wills) Weidle in 1954; Nancy preceded him in death in 1978. From thismarriage, the couple had four children: Ronal L. Weidle, Jr. (deceased), Daniel Scott(Carrie) Weidle, Jamie J. Weidle, and a son David Weidle who died at birth. Marie Weidle (deceased) was Ron's second wife. Ron graduated from Germantown High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. In his early twenties, he started his own excavating business and grew that business over the years. He developed residential communities in the area, operated a concrete and asphalt company, started-up and expanded a sand and gravel company along with his son Scott Weidle. In his spare time, he bought and sold heavy equipment. Ronal was President of Weidle Corporation. Ron's businessessupported many community and church organizations throughout the years. After retirement, he leased barns and pastures to riding horse owners and at one time had a racetrack for horses. Ron lived his life to the fullest until his later years. He was most generous with family and friends, hosting numerous events at his home. Many will recall fun graduation parties, wedding receptions, holiday events, reunions and summer gatherings. Ron truly loved sharing his home and watching others have a good time. Ron also enjoyed spending time at his Ft. Myers Beach place and sharing that as well with family. Boating, skiing, dancing, bicycling, and motorcycleriding kept him young at heart for many years. Yet, thepremature deaths of beloved family members often weighed heavily on his soul. Ron's grandchildren and their children were a great joy to him. When he could, he attended their school sporting events and was the happiest when they were at his house. His grandchilden are: Heather Weidle McIntosh, Tara Weidle, Trey Weidle, Taylor Weidle, Daniel Weidle(deceased), Wesley Weidle, Ana Surface, Faith Surface and Lauren Surface. They will always remember his love, kindness and generosity. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Ron is survived by two sisters: Linda Williams (Terry, deceased) and Sue Precht (Ted). The family wishes to give special thanks to Ron's caregivers, Hospice and to Carrie Weidle who coordinated his care over the past year. Due to COVID restrictions, the Celebration of Life will be Private, followed by aGraveside Service at Twin Valley Cemetery, in Gratis, OH.In Ron's memory, donations may be made to Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH 45327.