Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Ronald ALEXANDER


1942 - 2019
Ronald ALEXANDER Obituary
ALEXANDER, Ronald L. Age 77 of Hamilton passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 10, 1942, the son of August C. and Ruby Opal (Wilson) Alexander and was a 1960 graduate of Garfield High School. On July 15, 1967, in St. Peter Church he married Gloria J. Zettler. Mr. Alexander was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years retiring in 2000. He was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Knight of Columbus Father Butler Council. Survivors include his wife, Gloria; three children, Christopher (Cheryl) Alexander, Craig (Karen) Alexander, and Kevin (Sandy) Alexander; eight grandchildren. Prayers will be offered at 11:00am Friday in the Zettler Funeral home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am Friday in St. Joseph Church. Visitation will be from 5-8:00pm Thursday at the funeral home with K of C services at 7:00pm. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Joseph Church. Online register book and comprehensive obituary available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 4, 2019
