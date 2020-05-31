Ronald ANDREWS
ANDREWS, Ronald "Ron" "Ronnie" 71, of Fairfield Township, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Middletown. Ron was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Ella and Robert Burton, and special aunts, Beatrice Williams, Burnice Harris, and Margaret Marable. Ron is survived by his wife Diane Delisio; sisters Joan Pipkins and Darnice Wilkinson (Arnold); special cousins Nortence Church, Verna Marable, Deborah Harris; and nieces and nephews Amber and Greg Pipkins, Matt, Chelsey and Kenet Wilkinson, Katie Waller, Carly Longo, Jane Thaxton, Mark, Rob, Sam, Nick, Patrick, Annie, Joe, Jack, Kelly, Laine and Carson Delisio. Visiting hours (with appropriate social distancing) will be Monday, June 1, 10:00am-12:00pm at Preston Charles Funeral Home, 918 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio. Burial at Woodside Cemetery will be a private family service.

Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2020.
