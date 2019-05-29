BABCOCK, Ronald E. At age 89, Ron passed away; leaving these Earthly bonds for a new life! Born July 26, 1929, he went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2019 after a short illness. Ron is survived by his dear friend and companion, Andree Flynn; brother Clark Babcock and sister Carolyn Babcock; as well as his children David (Connie) Babcock; Ken (Diana) Babcock, Lori Burton-Cluxton and her husband Mike Cluxton, Beth (Jerry) Heard, and Cassie Collins - plus many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ron was a proud graduate of Carnegie Technical School (now Carnegie-Mellon University) in Pittsburgh, PA. He served stateside as an Army Reserve 2nd Lieutenant during the Korean War, then as a State-registered Professional Engineer (PE). He served most of his PE tenure as an Electrical Engineer, then an Aeronautical Engineer, at the General Electric complex near Evendale, OH. Upon his retirement, he focused his attention on three passions: playing Contract Bridge (American Contract Bridge League, Unit 136, District 11), singing Barbershop Harmony with the Xenia Hospitality Chorus, and singing in the Central Christian Church Choir (Kettering, OH). His greatest legacy is his children, who have a tremendous love and bond among themselves, their community, and their Lord. Two other legacies include the fact he was profoundly gifted intellectually, plus a talented tenor as well! He will clearly be missed by family and friends. In honor of Ron's wishes, he did not want a public viewing, and asked to be cremated. However, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Central Christian Church, 1200 Forrer Blvd, Dayton, OH 45420, on June 8th, 2019, Saturday, at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to his favorite Non-Profit Organization, Dayton Public Radio (DPR), 126 North Main Street, Dayton OH 45402. On-line condolences may be sent to Adkins Funeral Home www.adkinsfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary