|
|
BAKER, Ronald 87 of Carlisle, passed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at residence. Among survivors is his wife of 48 years, Margot Baker; and children, Kent Baker, Scott Baker, Cinda (Dennis) Lee, Joseph (Tammy) Lansaw, Susan (Mike) Priest and Timothy Baker. Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joseph's Legacy or Crossroads . Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. See his complete obituary and send condolences to the family at our website, www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2020