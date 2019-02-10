|
BENSON, Ronald 75, of Medway, Ohio, passed away February 6, 2019 in his home. He was born July 19, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, the son of Harold and Goldie (Gillespie) Benson. Mr. Benson attended the Colonial Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading and watching the news on CNN. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Survivors include one son; Jeffrey (Susan) Cantrell, Mineral, Virginia, two step daughters; Kristie (Dale) Boyd, Commercial Point, Ohio and Malea Gilreath, Terra Haute, Ohio, grandchildren; Amanda (Bryan), Krista and Alina, great grandchildren; Charlotte and Dylan, step grandchildren; Maegan, Miranda, Rylynn, Kaylee, Alyssa and Gabrielle, foster grandchildren; Tadashi, Skyler and Coltyn. He was preceded in death by his wife; Charla Benson in 2017. Funeral services, with Military Honors, will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Larry Marvel officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30PM until the time of the services in the chapel. Entombment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 10, 2019