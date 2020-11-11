Age 85, of Centerville and formerly of Waynesville, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at St. Leonard, Centerville. Ronald graduated from Chaminade Julienne High School in Dayton. Family oriented and quiet, Ronald had a spry sense of humor. Extremely hard working, he was very handy and built his own home several years ago. Among many things, he will be remembered for how much he loved the holidays and getting his family together. In his later years, the weekly breakfast dates he enjoyed with his family at St. Leonard were always enjoyable. He was preceded in death by his wife Belle in 2017; his parents Joseph and Marie Borgerding; four brothers Robert, Fritz, Dick, and Charlie Borgerding; and his sister Virginia Sanchez. He is survived by his daughter Karen (Paul) Davis; four sons Michael (Anne), Ted (Becky), Martin (Danesa), and Scot (Sandy) Borgerding; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother Ben (Sue) Borgerding. Private services. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences at



