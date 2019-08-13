Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
BOYD Sr., Ronald S. Age 59 of Hamilton passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday August 7, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1960 in Massillon, OH the son of Frank Boyd and the late Leona (nee Van Camp) Boyd. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army was a member of the 82nd Airborne and a Green Beret with the special forces. His distinguished military service decorations include- Parachutist Badge, Rifle Marksman, Hand Grenade Expert Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, and Combat Infantry Badge. Ronald loved his family, his community, and his country and will be sadly missed by everyone who met him. On October 25, 1991 he married the love of his life Nancy Allen. Ron is survived by his loving wife of over 27 years Nancy Boyd; five children Ronald Boyd Jr, Cassandra Boyd, John Boyd, Robert Bales and Ryan Bales; his father Frank (Shirley Higbea) Boyd; two grandchildren April Ashdown and Autumn Boyd; three brothers Robert (Debbie) Boyd, William (Brenda) Boyd, and Richard (Deedee) Boyd. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his mother Leona Boyd and one brother Francis Boyd Jr. Visitation will be on Thursday August 15, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 9:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Ron Smith officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Dayton National Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 13, 2019
