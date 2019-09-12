|
BROWN Sr., Ronald Michael Was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 31, 1957 to the late James and Catherine (Snow) Brown. He became a believer in Christ early in life and prior to joining and being baptized at the Bethel Baptist Church of Hamilton. Ron loved God, his church and serving God's people. He served as a Deacon and custodian at Bethel; also sung in Bethel's Senior Choir and Male Chorus. His faith and trust in God were unshakeable. One of Ron's favorite scriptures "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord..(Joshua 24:15)". Ron was educated in the New Orleans public school system. After graduating from Abramson Senior High School, he attended Southern University of New Orleans on a track scholarship. Later, he joined and proudly served in the United States Army for 21 years. After 13 years of active military duty, he "Sergeant Brown" served 8 years in the Ohio National Guard. He was also employed as a machine operator at Hamilton Tool and Smart Papers. Ron loved God, his family, his church and God's people. He leaves to forever cherish the wonderful memories of his life: his wife, children, sisters, brother, grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, September 13, 2019, 11am at Bethel Baptist Church 414 S. 11th St. Hamilton, OH. Rev. James Wynn, II, Pastor. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019