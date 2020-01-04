|
BROWNING, Ronald L. Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Ronald was born in Richmond, Indiana on August 16, 1948 to Clyde Browning and Betty Rich Campbell. Ron retired from Champion International after 44 years. Ron was a well-respected and loved baseball and basketball coach. Ron and his fellow teammates were inducted into the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame in 2017. Ron enjoyed music and enjoyed attending concerts of the bands he loved his whole life. He enjoyed the love for Chess. He was an avid Nascar fan and shared that passion with his daughter along with love for the Smoky Mountains. He most of all loved spending time with the love of his life, Irma, his grandchildren and dog Paco. Ronald is survived by his wife, Irma Browning; mother, Betty Campbell; children, Robin (Terry) Gould and Christopher (Carla) Browning; stepchildren, Rachelle (Rick) Roether and Erik (Kendra) Meadows; sister, Marilyn (Mike) Dickerson; brother, Mark Browning; grandchildren, BJ Schroeder, Mitchell and Bailey Browning, Zachary and Ashley Roether, Emma and Ryleigh Meadows; great grandchild, Evan Browning; niece, Sarah Dickerson and a host of other nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Browning and stepfather, James Campbell Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 4, 2020