Ronald BUNDY
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Burial
Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Ronald BUNDY Obituary
BUNDY, Ronald D. Age 80 of Dayton passed away on May 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and John Bundy and brother Bruce Bundy. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Wanda F. Bundy; daughters Michele (Joseph) Cavanaugh and Shari Bundy; grandchildren Erin and Ryan Cavanaugh; sister Esther (Ronald) Fletcher; and sister-in-law Margaret Bundy. Ronald was a proud veteran of the US Navy and retired from the Mound Lab in Miamisburg. He loved Golf and Bowling and enjoyed both up until recently. The visitation will be 2-4pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel with the service immediately following, at 4pm. Burial Sunday at 11am at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Central Presbyterian Church in Ronald's name at 4699 Lamme Rd., Moraine, Ohio 45439. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 25, 2019
