CAMPBELL, Ronald Ronald Campbell, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at age 76. Ron passed away from natural causes, at , he left this earth in a room full of family who loved him dearly. His celebration of Life will be held on July 12th, 2019 at Parkview Community Center from 3:00pm - 9:00pm. Although his friends and family are sad to see him go, Ron had one of the most exciting and fulfilling lives anyone could ask for. Ron is best known for being inducting into the Miami Valley Wrestling Hall of fame and the 1998 Ohio Wrestling Hall of Fame; He was also named a World Class FILA One Wrestling Referee. Ron's love for sports extended outside of just wrestling. He also coached little league sports in football, baseball, basketball, and softball for over 17 years at West Carrollton. Anyone who knew this man also knew how stubborn he was on all subjects, and that it was either "his way or the highway." Whether it was sports, politics, or the news you could always count on Ron to state his opinion. Each one of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will have stories to pass down generation after generation. Ron is remembered by his wife Donna Campbell, and children: Doug Campbell, Crystal James, Cathy Ball, Ron Motz, and Paul Motz along with 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren to follow in his memory. His legacy, stories, and memories will never be forgotten.