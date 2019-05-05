Home

CONLEY, Ronald Lee Age 79, passed away at 12:22 AM, on May 2, 2019, at Assured Hospice Care in Cartersville, Georgia. He was born on October 20, 1939, in Waverly, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ethel Marie (Hart) Conley; his four daughters, Rhonda (Mark) Clonts, Patricia (Todd) Neff, Lynn Collins, and Randi (Stephen) Bulla; his brothers, Willard Oakley Conley, Jr., and Thomas (Margaret) Conley, and his sister-in-law, Virginia "Faye" Conley; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Oakley Conley, Sr. and Edith Mae (Hays) Conley; his brothers, Larry Eugene Conley, William Greene Conley, Sr., Charles Emerson Conley, his sister, Patricia Mae Wile, and his sister-in-law, Melva Jean (Terflinger) Conley.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 5, 2019
