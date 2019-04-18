COX, Ronald Sam Age 79 of Middletown, passed away Monday evening, April 15, 2019 at . He was born January 4, 1940 in Middletown, the son of Sam A. and Lindie Opal (Whitt) Cox. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union local 392. Ronald was a sports fan and enjoyed drag racing and camping with his family. He is survived by his children, Rhonda Jean Cox, Shelley Renea (husband, Dave) Hanley, and Ronald Wayne (wife, Susan) Cox; his sister, June Carder; and four grandchildren, Logan A. Wells, Bronson S. Stacy, Myles S. Cox and Joshua B. Muncy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Earl, Arnold, Ray, Elmo and Donald Cox. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Wright officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 12:00 pm Saturday in West Liberty, Kentucky. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary