CROSS, Ronald Earl Age 81 of Medway, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Soin Hospital. He was born in Dayton on January 2, 1938 the son of Jack R. & Martha Elizabeth (Butt) Cross. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired after 30 years with the Dayton Fire Department where he served at the Dayton International Airport. He is survived by his sons Christian H. Cross and Oden R. Cross; step daughter Tammy Jo Morgan; grandchildren Erich C. Cross and Ashley D. Cross; great grandchildren Mikelle, Jack and Genieve; brother Steven Cross; sisters Jackie Trick and Emma Councilman; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Trudy Cross in 2015. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made in Ron's memory to , . Services have been entrusted to the Blessing- Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.