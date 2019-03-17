|
DANIEL, Ronald Truman 73, Mt. Sterling, passed away peacefully at Grant Center in Williamstown. Born in Owsley County, September 30, 1945 to the late Ray Guy Daniel and Velma Wilson Daniel Bowling. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Belinda Trumbo. He is survived by a son, Hunter Kelley; two brothers, Dorsey (Sharon) Daniel, of Corinth and Gary (Karen) Daniel, of Berry; two sisters, Jean Daniel, of Sunbury, Ohio and Bess Biason, of Newbury Park, California; a granddaughter, Evelyn Kelley and many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no services at this time. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019