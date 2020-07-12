Ronald DAVIS

DAVIS, Ronald Age 77, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born March 31, 1943, in Springfield, the son of the late Edward & Marie (Myers) Davis. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired from Navistar & was a volunteer Fireman with Pike Township. He is survived by three sons, Todd Davis, Brad (Annette) Davis, Troy Davis; four grandsons, Jayden, Austin, Drew & Leland; a sister, Mary (Denver) Combs; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Davis. Visitation will be 6-8 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pike Township Fire & Rescue. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com