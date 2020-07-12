1/
Ronald DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS, Ronald Age 77, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born March 31, 1943, in Springfield, the son of the late Edward & Marie (Myers) Davis. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired from Navistar & was a volunteer Fireman with Pike Township. He is survived by three sons, Todd Davis, Brad (Annette) Davis, Troy Davis; four grandsons, Jayden, Austin, Drew & Leland; a sister, Mary (Denver) Combs; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Davis. Visitation will be 6-8 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pike Township Fire & Rescue. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved