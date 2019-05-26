Home

Ronald Decuir Obituary
DECUIR, Ronald A. Age 82 of Kettering passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Preceding him in death is his sister, Barbara Preston. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Tomlinson); children, Michele (Rob) Markham, Scott (Nancy) Decuir, Craig (Julie) Decuir, Donna (Neal) Vacchiano; grandchildren, Kyle, Alec, and Natalie Decuir, Christopher and Michael Markham, Olivia and Lucas Decuir and many other extended family and friends. Ron is a US ARMY veteran and owned Fast Fashions in Xenia for 35 years and managed Price Stores. Friends and family may visit from 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, May 28th at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 29th at Westbrook Funeral Home. Ron will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
