DIRLAM, Ronald E. 73, of Springfield, passed away at 10:59 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on April 28, 1946 the son of Kenneth and Edith (Cool) Dirlam. He retired from International Harvester with 36 years of service and later worked at Community Hospital for eight years. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias Ingomar Lodge #610 and volunteered at the Westcott House. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife, Lois Jean (Tooker); daughter, Susan Fain of Springfield; two grandsons, Cody S. and Ryan C. Fain three siblings, Edward C. (Yolanda) Dirlam of Cerritos, California, Patty (Stuart) Packer of Richmond, Virginia and Sharon Robinson of Springfield; brother-in-law, James (Sarah) Tooker of Eugene, Oregon;; many nieces and nephews and very dear friends, Dan and Sue Weaver. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Helen Dirlam; in-laws, Robert and Carol Tooker and brother-in-law, Craig Robinson. The family would like to give special thanks to SRMC, CVICU, 3 North and Ohio's Hospice of Springfield for their excellent care. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Chaplain Bruce Vincent officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Westcott House.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019