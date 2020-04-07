|
DIVER, Ronald J. 81, of Carlisle, died suddenly on the Madison Township family farm on Saturday, April 4, 2020. His last day was spent doing something he loved working on that farm on a beautiful day -- with Wesley, the oldest of his six grandchildren. A direct descendant of Middletown's founders Daniel Doty and Stephen Vail, Mr. Diver was born at Middletown Hospital on July 26, 1938, the son of Jacob Estill and Kathryn (nee Miller) Diver. He was raised in West Middletown and then on the family farm where he performed farm chores before and after school. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1956 and attended Miami University. He married the love of this life, Madison Township resident Sandra Erisman, on June 27, 1959. He retired as manager of the business systems and supplies division of NCR Systemedia in 1996 after 37 years of service to NCR. In addition to managing the family farm, Mr. Diver was Southwest Regional Manager of the Ohio School Boards Association, a post he held for 21 years. He loved the OSBA position, for which he was appointed after serving 28 years on the Carlisle Local School Board of Education. He held leadership positions on the Carlisle board and with his beloved Carlisle Lions Club, where he was a member for nearly 50 years. In addition, Mr. Diver served on the Miami Valley Career Technology Center board of education for 25 years, and most recently joined the board of the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce. He greatly believed in public education and was proud of being elected president of the Ohio School Boards Association in 1998. He also served on the Miami University Middletown Citizens Advisory Committee for over 15 years. He and his wife Sandra were Carlisle Memorial Day Parade grand marshals and were selected to be the Senior King and Queen of the Warren County Fair. Mr. Diver chaired the Carlisle Country Fair/Railroad Days for 20 years and was named the first "citizen of the year" in 1995 by the former Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce. He served for many years as master of ceremonies of the Carlisle Memorial Day parade, as president/coach of the Carlisle Baseball Association, and as a coordinator of the Saturday Morning Youth Basketball Program at Carlisle Intermediate School. Mr. Diver enjoyed watching all sports especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. However, he cherished watching games, recitals, and band concerts by all of his grandkids. He also loved taking his grandkids on hay rides at the family farm, which his grandfather purchased in 1901. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step mother Jennie (nee Stupp), and three step brothers, Charles, John and Dean Astor. Mr. Diver is survived by his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Sandra (nee Erisman); sons Jeffrey (Angela) Diver and Steven (Kimberly) Diver; and grandchildren, Wesley Diver, Taylor Kraft, Olivia Kraft, Lindsey Diver, John Diver and Natalie Diver. The family would like to thank the Madison Township Fire Department for their valiant efforts to save Mr. Diver's life. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be at the convenience of the family with a life celebration planned for the spring/summer. Arrangements are being handled by the Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, the Diver family requests donations to the Carlisle Lions Club, PO Box 8163, Carlisle, Ohio 45005.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2020