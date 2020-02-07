|
|
DODGE, Ronald E. 74, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Betty Dodge, his parents William Dodge and Bernice (Fouse) Davis, brother Marlin Clifton. He is survived by his sons Ronnie (Janelle) Dodge, Keith (Carrie) Dodge and daughter Rhonda (Mark) Evans; grandchildren Dustin, Madison, April, Kristi, Mark (Jr); 3 great grandchildren; brothers Willie Davis, Carl (Sandy) Clifton; sisters Barbara (Rev. Zeke) Grisby, Raelyn (Larry) Rhoads; special friend Rev. Larry Thomas and family and Carolyn Begley. Ronald has been a servant of the Lord for 60 years. He was a member of Spaulding Road Church of God where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and Chairman of the Board. He also served as chaplain of the Old Timer's Club. He loved to share Joy and Jesus with everyone. Ronald retired from General Motors. Family will receive friends from 5-9 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Spaulding Rd. Church of God, 1658 Spaulding Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 at the church. Pastor Daniel Kroger and Pastor Larry Thomas officiating. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020