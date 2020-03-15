|
EICHER, Ronald Stuart Of Miami Township passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 82. Born to Stuart and Alma Eicher of Cincinnati, Ohio on April 27, 1937. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy; children Debbie Eicher and Jeff Eicher(Pam Kline); grandchildren Amanda, Jeremiah, Emily, Rachel and Rebekah. Ron was an award-winning photographer and owned Eicher Photography for more than 25 years, creating wedding memories for numerous area couples. In his spare time Ron loved to fish and golf as well as hours spent around the backyard pool with family and friends. Ron was a Rotarian and served in the National Guard. A small service for immediate family will be followed by a reception for friends and family on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2-4pm at 6501 Hollins Way, Dayton, Ohio 45459.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020