|
|
ESTES, Ronald Lee Age 39, passed away on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 14th, 1980. Born to Sandra (Estes) Spenny and the late Ronald Estes. Ron attended Hamilton City Schools. He had worked at Pease Warehouse for the past 2 years after working for Cummins Construction and Hardwood Flooring as a finish carpenter for several years prior. Ron was an avid sports fan and was always rooting for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his father Ronald Estes; his son, Jordan Tyler Estes; and special friend, Julianne Brandner. Ron leaves behind his mother, Sandra (Michael "Pops") Spenny; his three daughters, Gabrielle, Camryn and Emily Estes and their mother, Shelley Byers; his girlfriend, Michelle Smallwood and her daughter, Aubryana Barnes; as well as his brothers, Timothy, Stephen & Luke Estes and Robert Spenny; his sisters, Jessica (Bart) Johnson, Brooke Estes, Mellisa (Nick) Arnold and Mary Beth (Glen) Standafer; and several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 2, 2020