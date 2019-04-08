BIRCH, Ronald F. "Ron" Age 76, of Carlisle, Ohio went to be with his Lord on Friday April 5, 2019 at his home. Ron was born in Kiddville, KY on October 11, 1942 to the late Elsie and Sewell Birch. Ron was employed and retired with A.K. Steel where he worked as a Tech Rep for 33 years. He was a Pastor at Western Hills Baptist Church in West Middletown, OH after he retired. Ron is survived by his wife, Janet Birch; three sons, Steve (Mary) Birch, David (Marsha) Birch, Shane (Holly) Birch; brother, Wayne Birch; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia (Birch) Baughman and brother, Delmas Birch. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 820 Central Ave, Carlisle, OH 45005. A Funeral Service will be immediately following visitation at the church. Burial at Woodhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com or www.anderson-fh.com for the Birch family. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary